The Texas Wesleyan Rams fell to the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes 48-24 on the road Saturday in their first game of the season.

The Rams struggled to get points on the board the first half of the game, with only a field goal from kicker Gregory Blaser at the end of the second quarter. At the half, the score was 41-3 for the Coyotes.

The Rams came to life in the fourth quarter, however, putting up 21 points. At the beginning of the fourth, quarterback Donovan Isom threw a touchdown to wide receiver Le’Mant Monroe. The extra point by Blaser made the score 48-10.

Soon after, Rams running back Trey Jackson scored a touchdown. Blaser’s extra point was no good, and the score was 48-16 with 9:44 left in the game.

Isom then threw to Tyler Pullig for a touchdown. The Rams added a two-point conversion with an Isom pass to wide receiver Collier Ricks, making the final score 48-24.

The Rams’ next game is Saturday, when they play Houston Baptist University in Houston. For more information, go to ramsports.net.