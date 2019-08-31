The Texas Wesleyan Rams fell to the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes 48-24 on the road Saturday in their first game of the season.

The Rams struggled to get points on the board the first half of the game, with only a field goal from kicker Gregory Blaser at the end of the second quarter.  At the half, the score was 41-3 for the Coyotes.

The Rams came to life in the fourth quarter, however, putting up 21 points.  At the beginning of the fourth, quarterback Donovan Isom threw a touchdown to wide receiver Le’Mant Monroe.  The extra point by Blaser made the score 48-10.

Soon after, Rams running back Trey Jackson scored a touchdown. Blaser’s extra point was no good, and the score was 48-16 with 9:44 left in the game.

Isom then threw to Tyler Pullig for a touchdown. The Rams added a two-point conversion with an Isom pass to wide receiver Collier Ricks, making the final score 48-24.

The Rams’ next game is Saturday, when they play Houston Baptist University in Houston. For more information, go to ramsports.net.

Tyler Pullig, seen here warming up for the Aug. 24 scrimmage against Southwestern University,  scored a touchdown for the Rams in the fourth quarter against Kansas Wesleyan.
Photo by Amanda Roach