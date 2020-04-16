Lady Rams using home workouts to stay in shape

Texas Wesleyan volleyball’s spring season was cut short in March, and the players are doing their best to stay in condition through a virtual program that head coach Jessica Ransom shares via a group chat.

“Through the transition of online classes, we are continuing to accomplish our goals through offseason,” Ransom wrote in an email. “The girls are receiving workouts through our group chat. They are recording and timing their workouts and sending that information to the team.”

Ransom wrote that this is a great way for the players to hold each other accountable, stay in shape and “know that we are all still working to get to our goal. Right now, the ultimate goal is maintain our fitness foundation as much as we can. It is not possible to continue the same training regiment, but we want to keep from losing it completely.”

Ransom includes movements that do not require special gym equipment. She writes that she tries to keep the workouts fun; she finds some of them online, and strength and conditioning coach Robert Brown comes up with others.

“We try to find a good balance of cardio, jump training, and body weight movements,” she wrote. “We obviously have to choose exercises we can do at home without weights.

“I think it’s easier to work out as a group, but this is a good time to practice integrity and figure out how much it means to them. I think the most important part is understanding that our goals don’t change just because the circumstances have.”

Ashley Curry, a sophomore defensive specialist, wrote in an email that she is making the most of the online program that is designed for a quarantined lifestyle.

“The at-home workouts are great!” wrote Curry, who is double majoring in athletic training and general business. “They’re all body-weight (exercises), which is the best we can do with the circumstances, but they keep us active. The circuits that we’re given are hard and take your breath away fast. The cardio is good because it keeps our endurance up.”

Curry added that the toughest part about being quarantined is not being around her teammates.

“We try to socialize as much as we can with everything that’s going on,” Curry wrote. “The whole social distancing is tough on those of us who are extremely extroverted and can’t socialize. Socializing over the phone is completely different than socializing in person. Not seeing my teammates is so hard, and I miss getting to work every day to make each other better.”

Middle blocker Veronika Webb, a junior psychology major, is also enjoying the home workouts.

“The home workouts coach Ransom gives us are good HIIT workouts I would say!” she wrote in an email. “A lot of reps in little time, making sure we get good cardio during all this.”

She wrote that the members of the team are staying in contact, even if they can’t be together.

“We all still talk in our group chat!” she wrote. “And say how much we miss each other or talk about school, and how online school is. Can’t wait for this to be over and get back into the gym with them!!! It’s gonna be a great season and we can’t wait to get back to work!”

For more on COVID-19 on the Texas Wesleyan campus visit txwes.edu/coronavirus.

Want to see our Lady Rams volleyball players working out at home? Click the links to see Mckayla Flowers (in light blue short) and Gabbi Gracia (yellow shirt) as they stay in shape during the current COVID-19 lockdown.