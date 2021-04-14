Home Community Higher Education Emergency relief fund (HERF) money available for students
by LaTerra Wair
    Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the federal government has issued three relief packages, which have given money to Texas Wesleyan to be issued to students in the form of grants.  

    The first package was known as the CARES Act package, which was done last spring, and the university was given a little under a $1 million to give to students in the form of an emergency grant due to the sudden onset of the pandemic.  

    “We sent out emails and communications about doing an application for those funds and we had about 1,400 students that were eligible and we only received 577 applications,” said Donna Nance, vice president of finance and administration.  

    In December of 2020, there was a second relief package called Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HERF), which included an additional $928,000. This package had different requirements than the previous package, and the Department of Education released this on Mar. 19.  

    “There will be another application process, where we will send out information to those eligible students the week of April 19. Based on the number of applicants we receive, we will then distribute those funds,” said Nance.  

    Those that are eligible for this second round of grant money must meet the standard of  “exceptional need”. To figure out who is in this category, Texas Wesleyan will be looking at the 2020-2021 FAFSA applications and deciding based upon the expected family contribution or the unmet need, for the second round.  

    These decisions will be made around the first week of May, after the applications have been closed and processed by the financial aid department. These funds can also be used to pay off the student’s financial accounts as well, which is different from the previous package.  

    The third-round of funds, which contains $2.6 million, will be given out to students in the fall of 2021 and will have the same requirements as the second package.  

    LaTerraWair is a sophomore at Texas Wesleyan striving to obtain her degree in mass communication. After taking several mass communication classes her freshman year, Wair decided to join the Rambler Media Group and is now starting her new role as Rambler TV Director. One of her passions is expressing her visions of life through video and audio clips, so Rambler TV is a great fit. She aspires to be an internet personality or a film director. On most days Wair is not working, she can be found editing or in a sound booth recording for her Off the Record podcast. In her free time she puts her camera away for quality time laughing with close friends and finding ways to experience new sites on road trips. She also enjoys watching TV shows such as “Futurama” and her favorite movie, “Interstellar.” As a first-time director this semester, Wair hopes to take Rambler TV in a positive direction and provide content that the Wesleyan campus, as well as others, will enjoy watching and will want to be involved in. She hopes her Youtube videos are an inspiration to others. She strives to help the younger generation navigate the woes of life and describes herself as an “influencer of life.” She is very ambitious and doesn’t let obstacles get her down. One of the things LaTerra uses to push through all the adversary of her field is the Matthew McConaughey quote: “Life is not fair; it never was, it isn’t now, and it won’t ever be. Do not fall into the trap. The entitlement trap, of feeling like you’re a victim. You are not.” Find her on: Twitter-@LaTerra_ Instagram-@Laterra.W Youtube-@LaTerra

