Alexis Bernal reports on the Rams Men’s Basketball season opener against Dallas Christian College, where the Rams secured their first win of the 2024-2025 season with a final score [of 87-80]. This victory also marked the first career win for Brian Wanamaker as the new head coach.
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer • October 29, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager. Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.