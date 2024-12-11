The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

December 11, 2024
December 6, 2024
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 19, 2024
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season

December 11, 2024

Alexis Bernal reports on the Texas Wesleyan football team’s historic season, highlighting their remarkable achievements. Despite a hard loss [42-33] to Benedictine College in the second round of the NAIA national playoffs on Nov. 30, the Rams made history. This season marked the Rams’ first playoff appearance in program history and showcased their strong defense and explosive offense, which led the nation with an average of 59.9 points per game, surpassing Morningside (Iowa)’s 2015 record 58.9. The Rams capped off their official season undefeated at 10-0, with only one postseason loss, cementing their place in the history books as one of the top teams in college football this year.  

About the Contributors
Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school's newspaper and radio station, where she covered men's basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Content Producer
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.