Alexis Bernal reports on the Texas Wesleyan football team’s historic season, highlighting their remarkable achievements. Despite a hard loss [42-33] to Benedictine College in the second round of the NAIA national playoffs on Nov. 30, the Rams made history. This season marked the Rams’ first playoff appearance in program history and showcased their strong defense and explosive offense, which led the nation with an average of 59.9 points per game, surpassing Morningside (Iowa)’s 2015 record 58.9. The Rams capped off their official season undefeated at 10-0, with only one postseason loss, cementing their place in the history books as one of the top teams in college football this year.
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
Alexis Bernal and Thomas Parsons • December 11, 2024
