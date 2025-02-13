Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion

Jaelin Ornelas (From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.

A “Women in Sports” dinner, organized by Assistant Athletic Director of Academic Services Dr. Jill Gerloff, took place on Feb. 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the Martin Center Ballroom.

The event was held to celebrate “National Girls and Women in Sports Day.” Along with dinner, attendees were met with a panel of prominent women sports leaders.

The panel, moderated by Texas Wesleyan Dance Coach Emily Snow, featured Shannon Gower, Texas Wesleyan softball coach; Jennifer Murphy, director of foundation relations at Texas Wesleyan; Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission; and Wanda Talton, assistant women’s basketball coach. Each panelist was asked a series of questions, providing the audience with insight into their backgrounds and valuable advice.

Various women’s sports teams were in attendance, alongside coaches, staff and faculty. After the attendees sat down to enjoy lasagna, a side salad, breadsticks and cheesecake, students and coaches were presented with the panel of women sports experts and professionals.

Each skilled professional shared unique life experiences. Coach Talton highlighted that when she was growing up, there were no sports for women. The first time she played a sport was at age 12, participating in 6-on-6 basketball. She emphasized the greater opportunities now available for women in sports but also acknowledged that these opportunities come with increased pressure.

Senior general business major Salome Arango was inspired by Wanda Talton’s story and felt grateful for the opportunities she currently has in women’s sports.

“I was shocked that Coach Talton was 12 years old the first time she had played any sport,” Arango said. “It made me think about all the times I don’t want to go to practice. I should be grateful that I get to go to practice.”

Sophomore exercise science major Kameryn Phillips resonated with Monica Paul, particularly how she channeled her love of sports into the business side of the industry.

“I think that Monica Paul is an example of how you don’t have to coach to still be involved with the sports that you love,” Phillips said. “You can tell she isn’t afraid to work side-by-side with men that are in power.”

The women who attended the event left with valuable advice to guide them in both their athletic and personal lives. Jennifer Murphy stressed the importance of stepping out into the world and pursuing every opportunity.

“Try everything you can. Don’t be shy, don’t be scared just go out there and do it,” Murphy said.