Upcoming presidential election leaves students with different concerns

Senior mass communication major James McBride said he is concerned that the media makes it difficult for people to distinguish fact from fiction in addition to voters getting too caught up in the campaign cycle and policies debated. He believes that we should choose someone for the betterment of the community, and not get caught up with issues that divide us along party lines.

“I believe the main thing we should look at when it comes to a POTUS [President of the United States] is what they intend to do with the men and women that serve in our military,” McBride said. “Because of this absolute power, they can move troops without the approval of Congress.”

Senior business major Jonathon Perkins, who is worried about the impact of recent protests on lives and businesses, said he plans to do a write in vote.

“I would encourage other students to remember that there is an alternative if you do not feel like President Trump or Biden are the best candidates,” Perkins said. “It is the little part in the bottom called – Write in vote in which you can vote for anyone in the world (as President).”

Although all students have unique concerns that they will be paying close attention to in the upcoming election, they all strongly encouraged other students to vote and assess the candidates on a variety of issues.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Early voting in Texas begins October 13, 2020. Early voting locations in Tarrant County have yet to be released.